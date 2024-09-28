Bazèga: Members of the Provincial Observatory in charge of conflict management equipped

Posted on by admin


Members of the Provincial Observatory for the Prevention and Management of Community Conflicts (OPPREGECC) of Bazèga strengthened their knowledge of conflict prevention and resolution techniques on September 23 and 24, 2024. According to the head of training at the permanent secretariat of the National Observatory for the Prevention and Management of Community Conflicts, Juliette Bambara/Ouédraogo, this training was initiated to strengthen the capacities of actors in the prevention and resolution of conflicts in the province.

For her, this training has in its sights the operationalization of the branches of the National Observatory for the Prevention and Management of Community Conflicts.

According to the president of OPPREGECC, Téné Justine Kientega/Ilboudo, this training workshop is part of the program for resilience, local governance and services.

She added that this was an opportunity for the Observatory to update and readjust its 2024-2026 action plan.

According to official figures for the year 2023
, 54 land conflicts, 2 conflicts related to traditional chieftaincy and one farmer-herder conflict were recorded in the province.

Source: Burkina Information Agency

Related Posts

In Shanghai, Bleak Mood Lingers Beyond Lockdown’s End

“I used to have normal emotions and feelings, but (the government) locked me at home for two months and took away my happiness.”So said Coco, a Shanghai resident who asked that VOA Mandarin not use her name to let her discuss freely an issue of concern…

UN Rights Body Should Maintain Scrutiny on Sudan

The rights situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate, with ongoing clampdowns against protesters and an increasing number of attacks on civilians in Darfur.Ongoing international scrutiny is key, and time of the essence.The military recently lifted th…

Oshikoto region trains SMEs on business management

  • admin
  • November 26, 2023

The Oshikoto regional council spokesperson Petrus Nehale said they are planning to improve the livelihood of small and medium enterprise (SME) owners by teaching them business management and other skills.

Nehale in an interview with Nampa on Friday …