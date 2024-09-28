Bazèga: Members of the Provincial Observatory in charge of conflict management equipped



Members of the Provincial Observatory for the Prevention and Management of Community Conflicts (OPPREGECC) of Bazèga strengthened their knowledge of conflict prevention and resolution techniques on September 23 and 24, 2024. According to the head of training at the permanent secretariat of the National Observatory for the Prevention and Management of Community Conflicts, Juliette Bambara/Ouédraogo, this training was initiated to strengthen the capacities of actors in the prevention and resolution of conflicts in the province.

For her, this training has in its sights the operationalization of the branches of the National Observatory for the Prevention and Management of Community Conflicts.

According to the president of OPPREGECC, Téné Justine Kientega/Ilboudo, this training workshop is part of the program for resilience, local governance and services.

She added that this was an opportunity for the Observatory to update and readjust its 2024-2026 action plan.

According to official figures for the year 2023

, 54 land conflicts, 2 conflicts related to traditional chieftaincy and one farmer-herder conflict were recorded in the province.

Source: Burkina Information Agency