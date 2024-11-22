ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A team of BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) and Heesung Catalysts Corporation (HCC) scientists was recently awarded a 2024 Edison Patent Award by the Research & Development Council of New Jersey for an innovative Three-Way Conversion Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Trap technology for fuel-cut NOx control in gasoline vehicles. The technology treats NOx well under modern engine operating conditions and provides lower tailpipe emissions in comparison with conventional three-way conversion catalysts.

The team consisted of ECMS scientists Xiaolai Zheng and Pat Burk (retired), along with HCC scientists Jinwoo Song and Jun Lee.

“By integrating a NOx trap functionality to a TWC catalyst, the new TWC-NT technology substantially reduces emissions of NOx and other toxic species from the tailpipe,” said Xiaolai Zheng, Principal Scientist for New Automotive Catalyst Technologies at ECMS.

“As a benefit, carmakers can calibrate gasoline-powered passenger vehicles with more frequent fuel cuts for a better fuel economy, which also means lower CO 2 emissions during the vehicle operation,” said Jinwoo Song, Vice President and Head of RD&A, HCC.

“This technology was well-received by our customers because it filled a critical need in the market,” said Saeed Alerasool, Senior Vice President, Research, Development and Application at ECMS. “We are fortunate to have the best technical minds in the industry working on helping our customers meet ever more strict emissions regulations and achieve high fuel efficiency. This award is a testament to their hard work and dedication to innovating every day and we could not be prouder of the team.”

The Research & Development Council of New Jersey established the Edison Patent Award to honor Thomas Edison’s legacy and to use his name to honor New Jersey inventors and the research organizations that drive innovation and continue to position New Jersey as a global innovation hub. This recognition program is a part of the Council’s mission to collaborate among industry, academia and government to grow and strengthen STEM in education, innovation and the economy.

About BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions

Leveraging its deep expertise as a global leader in catalysis and precious metals, BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) serves customers in many industries including automotive, aerospace, indoor air quality, semiconductors, and hydrogen economy, and provides full loop services with its precious metals trading and recycling offering. With a focus on circular solutions and sustainability, ECMS is committed to helping our customers create a cleaner, more sustainable world. Protecting the elements of life is our purpose and this inspires us to ever-new solutions. ECMS operates globally in 16 countries with over 4,500 employees and 21 production sites.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 112,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €68.9 billion in 2023. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

About Heesung Catalysts Corporation

Heesung Catalysts Corporation (HCC), a distinguished leader in catalyst and material technology, is driving forward with advanced solutions that improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. With a focused commitment to supporting the global shift towards a carbon-neutral economy, HCC is solidifying its role in promoting environmental sustainability. Leveraging extensive expertise and experience, HCC provides tailored solutions across key industries, including automotive, maritime, semiconductors, petrochemicals, and the hydrogen value chain. The company’s headquarters in the Republic of Korea is home to over 550 professionals dedicated to pushing the boundaries of research, development, and production innovation. Guided by the clear vision of becoming a prominent leader in eco-friendly technology, HCC is committed to delivering sustainable, high-performance solutions that meet the demands of various industries, reaffirming its leadership in the green technology sector.

