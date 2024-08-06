Balé: Children demonstrate their talents to parents at the closing of the Sports and Culture Holiday Camp



Ouagadougou: The sixth edition of the sports culture holiday camp of the provincial directorate of culture and the provincial directorate of sports and leisure of Balé closed its activities on Saturday August 3, 2024 in Boromo. The closing ceremony was chaired by the secretary general of the Balé province, Asseta Kouanda, in the presence of the parents of the residents.

The 6th edition of the sports and culture holiday camp reached its climax on Saturday August 3 in the afternoon, in the presence of the administrative authorities and the parents of the residents. The camp began on July 1 with the theme: ‘Children and eco-citizenship’. There are 106 children aged 4 to 16 years old taking part in this major educational and entertaining activity during the holidays in Boromo, according to the organizing committee.

For the 6th consecutive time the organizing committee has succeeded in organizing.

For five weeks, the campers were introduced to several socio-cultural, sporting and leisure activities.

The reside

nts say they have learned the basics of playing football and handball. The various sessions were provided by supervisors working at the provincial sports and leisure department and local cultural actors.

The sports and culture holiday camp is an initiative implemented by these two services. This space for learning, entertainment and awareness is a real success given the growing number of participants, the program of activities and above all the enthusiasm of the campers over the different editions.

In Culture, learning focused on the plastic and culinary arts, music and dance. The campers were entitled to tourist excursions to emblematic sites of the municipality of Boromo and the nursery site of the environment department.

In plastic arts, the campers were introduced to drawing, decoration as well as the manufacture and handling of giant puppets at the headquarters of the grown-ups of Boromo. The children also learned to cook local dishes and make natural juice. In music and dance, the children had the pr

ivilege of being introduced to the game of Djembé, Balafon, Tchèma and choreographic scenes.

The closing ceremony allowed parents to discover the acquired talents and know-how. To this end, the children amazed their parents with demonstrations and their various productions.

The children also learned about eco-citizenship values ??from sessions on nature protection. Each camper received a plant offered by the provincial environment department.

The major innovation of this 6th edition is the introduction of a fair. An activity which allowed the campers to have fun for a whole day by trying various games adapted to their age group.

According to the provincial director in charge of culture, Seydou Bagagnan, the organizing committee achieved its objectives. This was an opportunity to thank the parents of the residents for their trust and all those involved in supporting this camp. As for the secretary general of the province, Asseta Kouanda, she congratulated the organizers for this initiative which contribute

s to the awakening and development of children.

Source : Burkina Information Agency