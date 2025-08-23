Baby Sale: Ebonyi Govt. Commits to Protection of Vulnerables



Lagos: The Ebonyi government has pledged its commitment to the continuously protection of the interest of the vulnerable in the state. The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Felicia Nwamkpuma, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki. She made the pledge following her alleged involvement in the incident of the alleged N25 million baby sale circulating in the state.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, a 37-year-old single mother, Susan Nweze, and her family had alleged her newborn baby boy was sold for N25 million by the police command, other security agencies, and the Ministry. Susan’s family had petitioned the Force Zonal Headquarters of Police in Enugu on the incident. However, in a swift reaction, the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in the zone invited the parties involved, including the Commissioner, who was asked to come along with the baby.

The commissioner stressed that there were media reports that she was arrested and detained by

the Police in Enugu over the allegation. She said she was not arrested but only invited by the AIG to bring the baby. ‘The AIG saw the baby boy, didn’t he? I will want to beg the public to believe in Ebonyi government and the ministry. Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru, is committed to protecting the poor, vulnerable, and the destitute children in the state,’ she said.

She added that the police investigation on the alleged N25 million baby sale was ongoing. ‘I must tell you, however, that the baby boy in question is under the care and supervision of the ministry. The people of Ebonyi should know that the present administration is for them. Those, who cannot take care of themselves, the government is here for them. The poor, vulnerable, and destitute persons are all protected through the ministry,’ the Commissioner stated.

She, however, commended the security agencies for their support to the ministry, saying it had been ‘superb’. ‘I urge the public to abide by the law while giving babies for adoption. Always

follow the due process to avoid controversy during and after the adoption,’ Nwamkpuma advised.