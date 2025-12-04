Axi Attends Jeddah Fintech Week 2025, Showcases Their Products and Services

SYDNEY, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axi, a financial leader in online CFD and FX trading, participated in Jeddah Fintech Week 2025, held on November 16-17, at the Hilton Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about the Axi brand and its products and latest innovations, including the Axi trading platform, how they can elevate their IB and Affiliate business scoring exclusive event-only deals, or explore how they can access up to $1M USD in capital funding through the broker’s innovative capital allocation program, Axi Select. Visitors also experienced the broker’s partnership with eight-time Premier League Champions, Man City up close – with exclusive photo opportunities with Man City memorabilia and the club’s mascots, brought in especially for the event.

“Our participation in this year’s Jeddah Fintech Week reflect Axi’s ongoing commitment to empowering our clients the competitive edge they need to maximise their potential,” said Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi. “We’re proud to have won the award for ‘Most Innovative Trading Platform’* while having the opportunity to showcase our innovative tools and products that help traders and partners accelerate growth and redefine what’s possible in today’s fast-evolving financial landscape.”

In October, the broker attended Forex Expo Dubai 2025 and was recognised with the ‘Best Trading Experience’ award*. Similarly, in 2024, the broker was honoured with the ‘Most Reliable Broker’; ‘Broker of the Year’ and ‘Most Innovative Proprietary Trading Firm’ awards* from Finance Feeds.

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading brand, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

*Granted to the Axi Group of Companies.

