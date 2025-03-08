

Abuja: Donatus Okonna, an author and Executive Director of the Basic Care Foundation, has committed to providing free secondary education to less privileged children as part of the foundation’s expanded humanitarian programme. Okonna made this announcement during the unveiling of his book titled ‘True Religion,’ an event held in Abuja to celebrate his 60th birthday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Okonna also revealed plans to establish a skill acquisition centre and provide advocacy training for caregivers, reinforcing the foundation’s dedication to uplifting society’s most vulnerable since its inception in 2005. He highlighted that the initiative aligns with the foundation’s core mission of compassion and service, emphasizing that caring for the poor is a collective duty, not solely the responsibility of the wealthy.





In discussing his book, Okonna described ‘True Religion’ as a guide to understanding God’s perspective on true worship, which focuses on caring for those in need. The book delves into the nature of poverty and identifies the most vulnerable groups, offering specific guidance on how individuals should prioritize the needs of these groups as an essential aspect of genuine worship and service to God.





During the event, Dr. Osita Okechukwu, former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, supported Okonna’s viewpoint, stating that caring for the poor is a universal duty. He praised ‘True Religion’ as a practical guide to compassion and called for broader partnerships with organizations like the Basic Care Foundation to address social welfare gaps and support vulnerable populations.





Prof. Okpe Arumona, the book reviewer, lauded ‘True Religion’ as an important and thought-provoking work that advocates for generosity and social responsibility. He noted that the book’s ten chapters provide a divine perspective on poverty and stress the importance of prioritizing care for the poor. Arumona also highlighted the universal principles of charity and social responsibility, drawing parallels with similar values in Islam and other communal traditions.





The event underscored the book’s powerful message, urging individuals and governments to acknowledge their roles in supporting disadvantaged communities, thereby fostering a more compassionate society.

