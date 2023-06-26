AU praises Angola’s financial support for pacification in DRC

African Union (AU) praised Monday Angola for its financial support for the efforts to promote peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The African Union Director of Conflict Management at the Department of Peace and Security of Political Affairs, Sarjo Bah, made the praise on behalf of the institution.

The diplomat was speaking at the opening of the Quadripartite Ministerial Meeting that gathered the East African Community (EAC), the Economic Commission of Central African States (ECCAS), the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Community for the Development of Southern Africa (SADC).

The AU official stressed that Angola, in the context of logistical efforts, contributed with 1 million euros.

Sarjo Bah also congratulated on the financial support, without mentioning the amount.

Regarding the meeting, Sarjo Bah added that it aims to reinforce the appeal to other States in order to support the process of peace and stability in the DRC.

He clarified that the AU is already supporting the East African Community (EAC) forces with 2 million dollars from the organisation’s peace fund.

He reiterated the organisation’s respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC and called on all parties to safeguard the principle of good neighborliness.

He also reiterated the organisation’s commitment to demonstrate the coherence of the process of restoring peace, security and stability to the East of the DRC.

In turn, the Angolan top diplomat, Téte António, reiterated Angola’s commitment to continue to support peace efforts in the region, favoring the peaceful and negotiated resolution of this conflict.

The Angolan official ruled out military solution to the conflict.

The minister said that Angola, as acting President of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, as Champion of Peace and Reconciliation of the African Union, and as a mediator, has carried out a series of initiatives aimed at easing tensions between the DRC and Rwanda.

The initiatives led, among other aspects, to the adoption of the Roadmap of Luanda and the Joint Action Plan for the Resolution of the Security Crisis in the East of the DRC and the Normalisation of Relations between the DRC and Rwanda.

Téte António said that the Quadripartite Summit aims to reinforce the coordination and harmonisation of regional commitments, stressing that each of the organisations has been contributing to peace in the region, avoiding the duplication of efforts and improving the initiatives and resources

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)