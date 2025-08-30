

Lagos: Mofifuoluwa Atilola and David Edwards emerged victorious in their respective categories at the sixth Alhaji Adewale Issa Foundation Junior Tennis Championship held at the National Stadium in Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Atilola triumphed over Precious Ohimai in the U-16 girls’ final with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory, cementing her status as a formidable presence in the tournament. Her win signified her comeback after last year’s setback in the U-14 category, showcasing her growth and determination to excel in the U-16 category.





Atilola expressed her excitement following the victory, stating, ‘I’m thrilled to have won the tournament. I’m excited and grateful for this victory.’ She further emphasized her determination to return stronger next year and attempt to secure back-to-back titles.





In the U-16 boys’ final, David Edwards claimed gold after Marvelous Bolarinwa retired due to tough rallies, leaving Edwards with a 6-4, 3-0 victory. Edwards, a former Nigerian No. 1 junior player now based in the United States, expressed his satisfaction with the win and extended his best wishes to Bolarinwa. He highlighted this victory as a confidence booster for future challenges.





In other categories, Kingsley Godwin displayed resilience and determination to defeat Emmanuel Ogungbe 4-6, 6-3, 14-12 in the U-12 boys’ final. Meanwhile, Mabubat Razaki secured a win against Grace Oritigbemi with a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline. Success Godwin and Alex Barnabas emerged victorious in the U-14 girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively.





The tournament, according to Sikirat Adigun-Issa, the eldest daughter of the late Adewale Issa, is crucial for identifying and nurturing tennis talent in Nigeria. She praised the participants for their dedication and encouraged them to continue striving for greatness in the sport.





The Alhaji Adewale Issa Foundation Junior Tennis Championship, with its emphasis on grassroots development, continues to play a pivotal role in elevating the standard of tennis among Nigerian youth.

