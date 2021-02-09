At Least 10 Dead in New Congo Attack

At least 10 people have died in an overnight attack on a village in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The attackers, who invaded a village near the border with Uganda, are believed to be part of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group.

Local authorities confirmed the army has been deployed to the region. Last week, the group committed a similar massacre that killed at least 12 people in the nearby village of Mabule.

Active in the region since the 1990s, the ADF has increased its attacks against civilians since 2019, when the Congolese army began an operation against it. In 2020 alone, the group killed over 840 people, according to United Nations data.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the region, although ties between IS and ADF have never been confirmed.

Source: Voice of America