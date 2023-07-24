Association to facilitate establishment of mental health department in health ministry

Prof. Taiwo Obindo, President, Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria (APN), says the association will facilitate the establishment of mental health department in the Federal Ministry of Health.

Obindo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that with the department in place, issues concerning mental health would be appropriately discussed.

On the mental health bill, he said the association had engaged the Federal Ministry Health and relevant stakeholders to embark on sensitisation across the country on the need for the act to be passed.

“We are sensitising the public on the importance of the bill to be passed into law as such will go a long way to handle mental health issues in the country,” he said.

Obindo promised that immediately substantive ministers were appointed, the association would hit the ground running.

He said the association was looking at the possibility of having a roadmap in place so that immediately the minister assumed duty, it would make it easier for the association to achieve the aim.

The association had earlier advocated the speedy passage of the mental health bill which would protect persons with mental health challenges and substance abuse problems.

The law, if passed, would also go a long way in addressing stigmatisation and discrimination against mental health sufferers.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria