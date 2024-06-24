

The President, Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Oghogho Musa, has advocated effective collaboration to address the menace of sexual exploitation and abuse, especially in military barracks.

She stated this at a seminar with the theme: ‘Preventing Sexual Exploitation and Abuse,’ to mark her one year in office as the 15th President of DEPOWA, on Saturday in Abuja.

Musa said the menace was prevalent in the society, adding that many occurrences were unreported without exemption of barracks community and its environs.

According to her, the event is an opportunity to discuss the issue and echoed the voice of Antonio Guterres, the United Nations Secretary General in stating that, ‘sexual exploitation and abuse have no place in our society.

‘We recognise the severity of the consequences and we aim to work towards reducing its prevalence within our communities and immediate environs.

‘We also thought it necessary to sensitise the youth on the menace of drug abuse and how to avoid it so t

hey can have a promising future.

‘In all of these, it is important to know who you are, know what you want to achieve in life and develop some personal values that will guide you into achieving your goals’.

The DEPOWA president said that resource persons have been brought in, to guide barracks teenagers and youth to be able to adopt the lessons from the sessions, into their daily living and eventually attain the future they desired.

She pledged support to the victims who report any form of sexual exploitation, or attempt to be initiated into the use of illicit substances within the barracks’ domain.

She urged the authorities to investigate reported cases to address the menace, adding that, ‘indeed, perpetrators ought to be held accountable’.

According to her, the event is being organised to celebrate the association’s significant milestone, reflect on its achievements, acknowledge their challenges and look forward to the future.

She said the association had in the past one year, done as much as it could

in making positive impacts in the lives of youths and women, especially the vulnerable within their sphere of influence.

‘As we all know, DEPOWA is the melting pot that unifies wives of serving officers’ in the Armed Forces and the Police.

‘I am glad to note that we have witnessed remarkable achievements from the various spousal associations that make up DEPOWA and by God’s grace we will continue to impact lives within and outside the barracks communities in diverse ways.

‘The activities of DEPOWA within the past one year have focused on adding value in the lives of women and youth, especially in the areas of healthcare, fitness, education, agriculture and skills training.

‘All of these align with my vision of ‘Seeing Women and Girls Become Productive and Contributors to Family and Society Driven by Deep Sense of Values and Hard-Working Spirit’.

‘We will not relent in our efforts to keep touching lives in ways that are necessary,’ she added.

One of the resource persons, Dr Chika Anozie, said that alcoho

l, illicit drugs and substance abuse have their negative impact on young people.

Anozie, who delivered a paper titled, ‘the Risk of Teenage Drug Abuse: Prevention and Awareness,’ enjoined the youths to take charge of their environment, circle of friends, and peer pressure.

According to her, there have been 20 per cent increase in drug use in the past 10 years, and that Africa will experience the largest growth in absolute numbers of drug users while four of 10 drug users in Africa will be youths by 2030.

On her part, Dr Olajumoke Jenyo, who presented a paper titled: ‘Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: Prevention and Response,’ said that two of every 10 male child have been sexually abused.

She said that more of sensitisation was required to address the menace of sexual abuse in the society, saying that more girls have been victims of such abuse unreported.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria