Asian Markets On the Rise Wednesday
Asian markets are mostly higher Wednesday with investors apparently looking past the political crisis in the United States and focusing more on the introduction of new COVID-19 vaccines.
The Nikkei index in Japan finished up more than one percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX index closed 0.1% higher. South Korea’s KOSPI index gained 0.7%, and the TSEC index in Taiwan finished up 1.7%.
Shanghai’s Composite index fell 0.2%. In late afternoon trading, the Hang Seng index in Hong is down 0.1%, and the Sensex in Mumbai is 0.3 lower.
In commodities trading, gold is selling at $1,855.30 per ounce, up 0.6%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $53.53 per barrel, up 0.6%, while Brent crude is also 0.6% higher, selling at $56.96 per barrel.
All three major U.S. indices are trending higher in futures trading.
Source: Voice of America