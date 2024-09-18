Asaba FMC lauds Seyi Tinubu’s drug bank intervention



The Management of the Federal Medical Center, Asaba, Delta, has expressed delight at being one of the pioneer beneficiaries of Seyi Tinubu’s health interventions in tertiary hospitals.

The hospital’s Medical Director, Dr Victor Osiatoma, described the intervention as timely, considering the number of indigent patients that attend the hospital on a regular basis.

He said the drugs and medical consumables donated to the centre would go a long way to relieve the economic burden on indigent patients.

The National Coordinator of the project, Dr Benson Cole, thanked the hospital’s management for the warm reception accorded to the team.

Cole urged the hospital to make judicious use of the drugs and ensure that the target beneficiaries were not shortchanged.

Also, the beneficiary of Seyi Tinubu’s Residency Training Scholarship, Dr Joseph Ajanwenyi, appreciated the kind gesture and pledged to utilise the fund for the purpose it was meant.

Earlier, Tinubu’s representative, Ojeje Onimisi, a pharmacist, called for

greater efforts to ensure adequate and speedy coverage of the registered beneficiaries of the programme within the stipulated time.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria