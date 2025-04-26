

Lagos: Artists have cast a fresh light on unity in a thought-provoking exhibition that broke down long-held assumptions about communal identity and cultural cohesion of daily Nigerian life. The ongoing exhibition is being hosted by Happ Circle Gallery in the National Museum, Onikan in Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the artists whose works are being showcased include Moses Oghagbon, Klaranze Okhide, Kunle Ogunfuyi, and Abdulrazaq Ahmed. The exhibition, tagged ‘Deconstructing Unity’, will conclude on April 30. The artists will be presenting various aspects of the Argungu Fishing Festival, exploring the bonds of a community built on faith and shared purpose.





The Curator of the exhibition, Moses Ohiomokhare, explained that the event is showcasing 40 artworks, with 10 pieces from each artist, and took about six months to curate. He noted that the exhibition was conceived by one of the artists, Oghagbon, inspired to infuse a novel perspective into the Argungu Festival series, which he had been showcasing for 21 years.





Oghagbon highlighted that ‘Deconstructing Unity’ initially appears perplexing when attempting to grasp the theme, as ‘deconstructing’ pertains to the process of revealing the unspoken truths that often elude awareness. The artists guide viewers through the fissures of quotidian existence, urging a scrutiny of the framework of constructed realities. The goal is not to celebrate unity as a fixed ideal but to examine the fractures and symbols that hold or fail to hold communities together.





Oghagbon further shared that the main purpose of the Argungu Fishing Festival was to create unity by bringing ethnic groups together. His acrylic piece, Man and Time, depicts the preparation that takes place the day before the festival, highlighting one of the mysteries of the event. He emphasized that working with other artists symbolically showcases the essence of the exhibition and spreads the message of unity.





Abdulrazaq Ahmed, another artist featured in the exhibition, stated that the event is about bringing together different segments to form unity. As a multi-functional artist, Ahmed pointed out that apart from fishing, activities like wrestling, dance, and horse riding contribute to the unity celebrated in the Argungu Festival. His work, ‘The Gourd of Life’, uses natural fibers and a gourd to delve into the intricate beauty of belonging, urging viewers to contemplate their connections and affiliations.





Art collector and Chairman of the event, Billy Osemwegie, remarked that the exhibition is a testament to how art inspires and breeds unity through culture. He noted that art is a universal language that transcends the identity of the creator, religion, or tribe.

