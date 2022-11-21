Art and Friendship Displayed Online

International (Africa) Culture and Art Exchange Exhibition and Display Launched

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 17, “Explore the Passion in the World” International (Africa) Culture and Art Exchange Exhibition and Display, which is jointly hosted by Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Jinhua Municipal People’s Government, and organized by Jinhua Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, was launched online in the websites of tourism authorities and mainstream media websites in Tanzania, Djibouti, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and other African countries, websites of a few Chinese cultural centers in Africa, English websites of Zhejiang China, InZhejiang and other major media platforms for overseas communication.

The activity was the debut of Wu Opera, the Jinhua traditional culture, in Africa. In the online way, it reveals the heritage and contemporary art features of Wu Opera, with a view to enhancing cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation between Zhejiang and Africa, and promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Themed on “Explore the Passion in the World”, the activity means both Africa and China have a passion for art and beautiful life. The four parts, namely, “Percussion between Heaven and Earth”, “Sing for the World”, “Depict All Lives”, and “Dance for Life”, through live scenes, present the charm of traditional Wu Opera and African dances in all aspects.

Both Zhejiang Province and Africa have rich resources, diverse cultures, warm and inclusive people. Although the current epidemic has obstructed mutual exchanges, culture and art are the universal language in the world. Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Jinhua Municipal People’s Government, and Jinhua Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, by holding the online exhibition and display, share the beauty of Zhejiang’s cultural elements and artistic creations. It is hoped that after the epidemic is over, African people can come to Zhejiang Province to experience the wonderful culture, tourism and art.

Link of “Explore the Passion in the World” Exhibition and Display

http://www.ezhejiang.gov.cn/ cultureandartexchange.html

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1951692/International_ Africa_Culture_and_Art_ Exchange_Exhibition.jpg