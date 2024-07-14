Arrest warrants issued against Lotfi Ali and former CEO of Gafsa Phosphate Company

Posted on by admin


Tunis: Two committal warrants issued against businessman and former MP, Lotfi Ali, and former CEO of the Gafsa Phosphate Company (CPG), Romdhane Souid, have been implemented, Saturday, said Deputy Attorney General at the Economic and Financial Judicial Division, Sonia Moussaoui,

Speaking to TAP, Moussaoui added that the Indictment Chamber at the Tunis Court of Appeal Specializing in Financial Corruption Cases, issued arrest warrants against Lotfi Ali, his brother Mouldi Ali, Abdelwaheb Hfaïedh, Romdhane Souid and Slim Feriani (Minister of Industry under the Chahed government).

The case concerns a phosphate extraction and transport contract signed between the CPG and the three defendants, she pointed out.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

Related Posts

ALERT: Tabling of National Budget 2024/25 underway in NA

  • admin
  • February 28, 2024

WINDHOEK: Parliamentarians have gathered for the tabling of the 2024/25 National Budget by Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises, Iipumbu Shiimi in the National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday. He said this year’s theme is ‘Continuing the Legacy of Pr…

A Network of Care for Migrants in Sudan

For the needy visitors sitting in the covered waiting area outside Khartoum’s Migration Resource and Response Centre (MRRC), this multi-storey building on a busy road is a vital destination.Between January and December 2021, nearly 7,000 visits were re…