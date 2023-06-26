Armed Forces reforms on course- Perm sec

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, says the implementation of the reforms of the Nigerian Armed Forces is on course.

Kana said this Monday in Abuja when he received the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, who led the new service chiefs on a visit to the ministry.

He said that the reforms were started by the previous administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kana said that the ministry would continue to carry the military hierarchy along in the implementation of the reforms.

“Specifically, I have to say that one of the things we are going to pursue along with the services is the reform of the armed forces, which the past President has approved and we have commenced implementation.

“Basically some of the key issues mentioned here in the reform of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, is the establishment of the Octagon.

“We know in America we have what is called the Pentagon. In Nigeria, our leaders that came together under the reform committee choose to create what’s called Octagon.

“Octagon is an institution whereby civilians and military work hand in hand to see to the provision of security to the nation.

“We are committed to that implementation.”

The permanent secretary also said that the ministry was committed to supporting government by contributing to the growth of the economy.

“We are committed to the deep blue services of Nigeria. Nigeria is covered by waters and there is no reason why the military cannot support the country through the waters.

“As a matter of fact, some countries don’t have oil, some countries majorly depend on maritime, which is called the blue economy.

“We have not stopped committing ourselves to supporting the country in the blue economy, and also the insecurity in the Niger Delta and oil theft.

“We will continue to work as a team along with other security agencies to ensure peace in the Niger Delta.”

Kana also said that the ministry was committed to the development of Nigeria’s military industrial complex, through the Defence Industries Corporation.

“We will see how Nigerians should be employed in the production of arms and amunitions in our country to not only support the economy but also make us self-sufficient in the production of arms and ammunition.”

He commended the contributions of professionals in the military, such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The permanent secretary, therefore, said Nigerians expect a lot from the armed forces.

He noted that the service chiefs had started on a very good note, “because the President had made his mandate very clear and what he wants to achieve.

“We will be part and parcel of this from the outside,” he added

Earlier, the CDS said that they were in the ministry on familiarisation visit and to assure that the military was committed to achieving the mandate of President Bola Tinubu

“We are here to familiarise ourselves with the ministry, to show our commitment to the set goals of the ministry.

“We assure you all that we are committed to ensuring that we achieve the mandate of the President.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria