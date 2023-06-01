Application and issuance of MIT permits free of charge

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) has said the application for, and issuance of import, export, rebates and transit permits are free of charge.

MIT Executive Director (ED), Sikongo Haihambo in a statement informed the public that applications and issuance of MIT permits are free of charge and that all individuals seeking import, export, rebate, or transit permits should apply on the MIT official website.

This statement was issued after the ministry noticed that some individuals, agents, and groups have been misleading the public and charging them on the applications and issuance of MIT permits.

The ED urged the public to report any activities related to payment for the application and issuance of permits to the ministry.

Haihambo also encouraged the public to seek assistance at any of the ministries’ 14 regional offices at no cost.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency