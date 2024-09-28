APC’s unity, organised structure enhancing its credibility among voters – Coalition

The Coalition of Kaduna Political Groups says the unity and well-organised structure of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has enhanced its perception as a credible party among voters.

The coalition stated this in a statement signed by its Co-conveners, Mr Ibrahim Kachia and Solomon Maiyaki.

Other signatories included Dr Victor Bobai, Public Relation Officer, Mrs Blessing Daniel, Secretary General, and Hajiya Aisha Zango, Women Leader.

In the statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday, the group said that APC had demonstrated a more organised internal structure, enabling it to respond effectively to pressing national challenges.

‘The APC has positioned itself as a party of development, actively promoting inclusive governance and policies that reflect the needs of the people.

‘This proactive engagement enhances the APC’s appeal as voters seek a party that not only acknowledges their concerns, but also endeavours to address them effectively.

‘Also, the APC’s focus on infrastructure development and economic i

nnovation resonates with Nigerians’ quest for initiatives that would improve their lot.

‘The positioning of the APC as a party of change has also attracted voters seeking good governance,’ it said.

The coalition expressed concern about the current state of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as an opposition party and its implications for Nigerian politics.

It particularly said that PDP’s internal struggles, leadership crisis, among other challenges, have raised significant questions about its viability as a credible opposition party.

It added that the outcome of past elections, particularly the recent governorship election in Edo, has illustrated the precarious state of the party.

‘Also, recent developments in Kaduna State, particularly in Southern Kaduna, have underscored the growing decline of the party’s influence.

‘The departure of prominent figures and their supporters from the party highlights an urgent

need for re-evaluation.

‘Notably, the exit of notable figures, such as Sen. Shehu Sani, along with 10,000 supporters, signals an alarming trend.

‘This dissatisfaction is prompting political migration towards the APC,’ it noted.

The coalition further said that the political landscape in southern Kaduna, where the PDP had enjoyed massive support since 1999, might soon change.

It expressed concern that political figures like Sen. Danjuma Laah, Mr Andrew Yakubu, Joseph Gumbari, and thousands of their supporters, might consider leaving the party.

It blamed the declining popularity of the PDP in the region on the party’s failure to present a unified front, effectively address internal conflicts, and provide tangible benefits to its supporters.

‘On the other hand, the APC’s ability to rally its members around common goals has positioned it favourably to capitalise on the PDP’s internal fragmentation to hold on to power as the ruling party,’ it said.

The coalition advised politicians and the electorate in sout

hern Kaduna to embrace the APC for development, cashing in on President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda and Gov. Uba Sani’s rural transformation initiatives.

‘The decision to remain loyal to the PDP should not be dictated by sentiment; rather, the focus must shift toward tangible benefits.

‘Embracing change and aligning with parties that offer genuine governance opportunities may very well determine the future of political representation in the region.

‘It is time for the vibrant youth and women of southern Kaduna to strategise collectively, strengthening the APC as a vehicle for real progress and development.

‘The time for change is now, and we must prioritise tangible benefits over sentiment. Let us work together to build a better future for our region and Nigeria as a whole,’ it said.

On the feasibility of the PDP to regain its position as a viable opposition party or even win election, the coalition advis

ed it to pay attention to accountability and inclusion.

‘The PDP can only rebuild its connection with the electorate if it demonstrates a high level of responsibility, strong leadership and presents a united front,’ the group said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria