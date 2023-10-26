APC diaspora chairmen hail Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory

The APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (CDC) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, urging opposition candidates to team up with the President.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeals made by the presidential candidates of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), challenging Tinubu’s victory in the Feb. 25 election.

Reacting, Prince Stephen Tella, Chairman, APC Spain Chapter and General Secretary of CDC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Tinubu’s victory was for all Nigerians, hence all stakeholders must join hands to build the nation everyone will be proud of.

Tella said : “Congratulations to our President, Father, Leader, and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“This Supreme Court validity is a victory for all Nigerians and democrats.

“We are experiencing a deepening of our democracy, and Nigeria will light up Africa as the largest democracy in the Sub-Sahara West Africa and Africa.

“There is no winner and no loser, the race for the 2027 general elections has just begun again following the apex court’s verdict.

“Let us be guided that the match to 2027 has just started effectively today when all Nigerians will have another opportunity to exercise their democratic rights again.

“Now is the time for the Ndigbos, Arewas, Oduduwas to come together and build a Nigeria of our dreams and envy to the world,” Tella said.

The Supreme Court, in the lead verdict delivered by Justice John Okoro, affirmed the election of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria