Anthony Joshua Sets Sights on Tyson Fury for 2025 Title Bout



LAGOS: Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian born British professional boxer, has declared his intention to defeat Tyson Fury in 2025, aiming to become a three-time world heavyweight champion. Joshua revealed his ambitions while speaking with State House Correspondents following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Joshua expressed confidence in his ability to face Fury, though he acknowledged the uncertainty of such future events. “We’ll see, let’s get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me, we’ll see in the future,” he stated. Joshua emphasized his hunger for success and his determination to work harder to achieve his goals. He reflected on the passage of time and expressed his commitment to making the most of every opportunity.





Joshua discussed his recent performance, particularly his match against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on September 23, 2024, which he believes he should have won. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about his future chances of becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion. Joshua spoke candidly about the ups and downs of his career, noting the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity.





During his visit to President Tinubu, Joshua remarked on the positive energy he felt and appreciated the hospitality extended to him and his family. “I got to meet His Excellency. They did an amazing job at hosting me and my family today. I get to see how the country is organised and run, and have big plans for the future,” he said.

