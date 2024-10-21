ANGOP’s role in society praised



The role of the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) gathering, writing and distributing national and international news was praised Monday during a talk given to students at the private ‘Maya’ Polytechnic Institute in Huambo.

The recognition was expressed by the head of Production at Rádio Mais in Huambo, Otenásio Matias, during a talk, part of the celebrations of ANGOP’s 49th anniversary, which will be celebrated on the 30th of this month.

On the occasion, he highlighted the professionalism and rigor of this agency in the search, processing and dissemination of news, a fact that makes it a reliable source of information in this era of advanced technology and digital information.

He pointed out that ANGOP, the only Angolan news agency, has been fulfilling its role of distributing news to national and foreign media over the years, always with the rigor, professionalism, impartiality and real-time that is characteristic.

Otenásio Matias praised, in this perspective, the technological investments that Angola Press

Agency has undertaken, in response to the challenges of globalization, communication and information technologies.

He emphasized that ANGOP plays a leading role in informing Angolan families and beyond, as it has been a major vehicle for disseminating news about everything that happens in the province, in the country and in the world in general

Source: Angola Press News Agency