ANGOP, Brazil Communication firm interested in partnership

Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) and Brazilian Communication Company (EBC) have expressed interest in establishing a partnership in the field of exchange of information and training of staff.

The intention was expressed by the head of Assistant to the Presidency Office of EBC, Ricardo Taffner, during his visit to ANGOP on Friday in Luanda.

The visit is meant to learn of the work of this state-run media outlet (ANGOP) and exploring possible areas of contact, as the previous cooperation that existed in the past had been interrupted due to several factors.

He expressed his company’s available to resume the partnership with Angolan media house in order to broaden its coverage base.

In his turn, the executive director for the Multimedia of ANGOP, Emanuel Catumbela, expressed the desire of the ANGOP to establish a partnership in the field of training of staff, to increase its communication strategy via multimedia.

The EBC is a federal public company with a media conglomerate. It was created in

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)