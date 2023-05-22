Angolans stand out in Caculo-Cabaça dam works

Construction work on Caculo-Cabaça Hydroelectric Facility, in northern Cuanza Norte province, is being undertaken by 81 percent of Angolan workforce, a total of 2,047 workers.

The contract, with a physical execution of around 10.52 percent, involves a total of 2,527 workers, including nationals and foreigners.

The Angolans, mostly young, are proud to be part of the project.

Many of them with experience acquired in the construction of the hydroelectric power plants in Capanda, Laúca (Malanje), and Cambambe (Cuanza Norte).

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)

