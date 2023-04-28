Angolan President updates Civil Protection Commission

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Tuesday updated the National Commission of Civil Protection, which is now coordinated by the Minister of State and Head of the Military Affairs Office to the President of Republic, Francisco Pereira Furtado.

The Commission was created under the Law nº 28/03, of 07 November – of Bases of the Civil Protection and received the due alterations introduced by the Law nº 14/20 of 22 May.

The update Order was announced on Tuesday on the Presidency official Website.

The Civil Protection is an activity conducted by the State and citizens aimed to preventing collective risks due to the situations of serious accidents, disasters or calamities, of natural or technological origin and reducing or eliminating their effects and helping people and their goods in danger, when these situations occur.

In addition to Francisco Pereira Furtado, the Commission comprises other members such as minister of Interior (deputy coordinator), the ministers of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Motherland; Finance and Administration of the Territory.

The list is also include ministers of Agriculture and Forestry; Fisheries and Marine Resources; Energy and Water; Transport; Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media; Health; Environment and Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women.

Ministers of Public Works, Urbanism and Housing; Education; Industry and Trade; as well as the commander-general of the National Police, representative of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, the commander of Firefighter Department and the director of the National Meteorology Institute are also part of the Commission.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)