Angolan president leaves for Gabon

Angolan president João Lourenço left Luanda Saturday for Libreville, Gabon, to participate in the XXIII Summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

At “4 de Fevereiro” International airport, the Angolan Head of State received farewell greetings from the Vice President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and members of the Executive.

The summit of Heads of State and Government will discuss, among other issues, security and peace issues. The agenda was approved Friday by the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Ministers of ECCAS.

The regional organisation brings together, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Sao Tome and Principe

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)