Angolan Minister defends protection of natural diamonds

The Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, on Monday in Luanda defended the alignment between natural diamond producing countries to improve the management and protection of this type of precious stones.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting of the Ad-hoc Committee for the Review and Reform of the Kimberley Process Certification System, he stressed the need to better organise, from an environmental and management point of view, to reduce capital and operating costs, as well as to better promote natural diamonds.

“In our specific case, we are adding value to natural diamonds by cutting and polishing them. These are the measures we have to take and, in addition, continue to protect the natural diamond itself, with the producing countries being more aligned,” the Minister said.

Regarding the meeting of the Ad-hoc Committee, he said that it was taking place at a difficult time for the natural diamond industry and also in the face of some situations aimed at promoting synthetic diamonds.

“We need to be more aligned, all the countries that produce natural diamonds, so that we can defend our cause in the face of this whole situation that is going on now,” he said.

“It’s not enough for us to just bemoan the fact that synthetic diamonds are out there. We have to take measures at all levels, both in terms of the environment, money laundering, illegal exploitation of natural diamonds and the way we carry out mining activities,” Diamantino Azevedo emphasised.

He added that it was necessary to improve the way we manage and produce diamonds and to reduce costs in order to adapt to the new situation.

Diamantino Azevedo reaffirmed the Angolan government’s commitment to the United Nations certification mechanism for conflict prevention.

The meeting of the Ad-Hoc Committee for the Review and Reform of the Kimberley Process Certification System is taking place from 9 to 10 October, with representatives from Kimberley Process member countries, industry and civil society.

At this event, the attendants are evaluating the proposals to be presented by the heads of the sub-working groups, as well as taking stock of the activities carried out by these sub-working groups during the first half of this year

Source: Angola Press News Agency