Angola women basketball team in group A

Angola senior women’s basketball team are in group A of the “Afrobasket’2023” FIBA Africa Women’s Championship Cup to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Kigali, Rwanda, after an invitation from FIBA-Africa.

According to the draw held Friday night in Mozambique, Angola were paired with hosts Rwanda and another member of zone two or three yet to be defined.

The two-time African champions failed to qualify for the tournament after losing to Mozambique 82-90, in Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) in the final of Zone VI in February.

The team benefited from the “Will Card” (Invitation from FIBA-Africa) to play in the 26th edition of the event, since there are zones of the continent that did not hold the respective qualifying competitions.

Angola won the competition in 2011 and 2013 under the lead of the Angolan Aníbal Moreira.

The draw for Afrobasket “Rwanda 2023” has placed in group B Cameroon, Mozambique and a participant to be known soon.

Mali, Senegal and Uganda are in Group C, while Nigeria, Egypt and Congo are in Group D.

AFROCAN’2023 to be held from July 8-16 in Angola was drawn in the previous evening, with the host nation in Group B along with Mali and other teams yet to be announced.

In group A are Kenya, Gambia and a representative from zone two or three. In group C are Morocco and a representative from zone one or five, while in D are DRC, Mozambique and Cameroon

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)