Angola win 33 medals on second day of zone IV Swimming Championship

Angola’s national team finished Thursday in style the second day of the African Zone IV Championship, which ends on Sunday in Luanda.

Angolan team remain in second place in the overall medal standings, now with nine gold, five silver and the same number of bronze, making a total of 33 over the two days of competition.

Among the gold medals, stands out that obtained by Silvério Manuel (2.54.13), in the 200m breaststroke, relegating silver to Mozambican Mason Cohen (2.45.77) and bronze to Namibian Liam Kinnaird (2.45.71).

Another reference, Marco Furtado, who won gold in the 50m butterfly (29.02), after winning the bronze medal in the 2022 edition, in Zambia.

Marco edged Namibian Lorenzo Esterhuizen in second (29.02) and Mozambican Abdul dos Santos in third (29.72).

In the 200m freestyle, athlete Herinque Mascarenhas beat the competition (1.56.50), after being seconded by Mozambican Kaio Faftine (1.59.54), while Namibian Marco Henning took bronze (1.59.86 ).

