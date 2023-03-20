Angola takes part in 2nd Russia-Africa International Parliamentary Conference

Luanda – The third Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly, Raul Augusto Lima, is representing the country at the II International Russia-Africa Parliamentary Conference taking place on March 19, 20 in the Russian capital, Moscow.

According to a statement that reached ANGOP Sunday , the Angolan delegation, which includes Angola’s ambassador to Russia, Augusto da Silva Cunha, was received in an audience by the Deputy Chairman of the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia (DUMA), Aleksandre Babakov.

The event’s programme includes sessions on exchange in the science and education fields, legislative responses to economic challenges, security and experiences on western neo-colonialism.

The event will be attended by over 40 official delegations mostly from African countries, as well as leading experts to discuss current issues on the international parliamentary agenda.

The event also includes a plenary session where the agreements of the International Parliamentary Conference on the Russia-Africa theme in a multi-polar world will be presented.

According to the official website of the State Duma, the conference takes place on the eve of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit to be held in July 2023 in St Petersburg, following the first one in 2019.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)