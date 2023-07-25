Angola improves domestic worker’s protection

Angola continues to improve protection of domestic workers, mainly in the legislative and legal fields, although the challenges facing the class are still many.

In the last seven years, there has been an increase in the number of workers registered at the National Social Security Institute (INSS), a reality that encourages the country’s authorities, although it is still far below the desired average.

Available data indicate that the country currently has around 7,000 domestic workers registered with the INSS, compared to 26,000 in the self-employed regime, figures that reflect a growing and encouraging trend.

According to the executive administrator for social security at INSS, Samuel Mulaza, the number is still considered unsatisfactory, as the sector covers a lot of labour, throughout the territory.

According to the official, there are still workers who do not want to see their salaries get deducted for social security, which is a challenge, so more and better awareness needs to be done.

“In fact, we have heard many reports from employers reporting workers who do not want to see their wages deducted for social security”, he said, adding that this has been a major challenge.

To counter this reality, Mulaza said, awareness campaigns need to be increased along with associations and domestic workers all over the country.

Legislative developments

However, it is not only in the field of the INSS registration that the country registers absolute gains, but also the increase in legislation to better defend the class.

One of these regulations is the Presidential Decree that approved the new Legal Domestic Work and Social Protection of Domestic Service Workers, in force since December 7, 2016.

The Decree regulates all legal-labour relations of domestic work, defining, in a clearer and more elucidating way, the profile of this service provider.

The decree defines a domestic labour contract as one whereby a person undertakes, for remuneration, to provide others, on a regular basis, under the direction and authority of the latter, with activities aimed at satisfying specific needs of a household or equivalent of a household or similar.

This work can take the form of preparing and cooking meals, washing and treating clothes, cleaning and tidying the house, supervising and assisting the elderly, children and the sick, carrying out gardening services, providing family transport, as well as coordinating and supervising the tasks mentioned.

The domestic work contract may be concluded on a part-time or full-time basis, provided that it includes accommodation and meals, and must be registered with the services of the National Social Security Institute.

Ana Júnior, owner of the company “SOS housemaid and nannies”, Ana Júnior said that although the company is taking the first steps, it already has all the necessary information to gather the necessary documents to register its employees at the INSS.

“We are working so that, at the end of 2023 at least all SOS Housemaid and Nannies company workers are registered and have their social security discounts, because it is a benefit for both the company and them, especially in the case of retirement,” she said.

Ana Júnior spoke of the need for all workers to be enrolled in social security to be protected by law with the benefits they are entitled to.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)