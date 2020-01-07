Angola expects less complex mobility within CPLP

Manuel Augusto said so to the press at the end of an audience to deliver a message from the Angolan Head of State, JoAPound o Lourenco, to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

At Angola’s chairmanship, due to start in July this year, we will pursue the work of the previous presidencies. We expects that the advances recorded in technical debate make the issue less complex, as the Community needs to focus on other topics of impact on the lives of the peoples, said the minister.

The diplomat ensured that the CPLP members are committed to do their best to find solution that meet the citizens needs without jeopardizing the interests of each State.

Manuel Augusto stressed that the Brazil has specific weight in the community due to its ability to gather more number of speakers.

He said that he believes on its efforts just like the others, taking into account the changes underway in that country.

The Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP)’s goal is to deepening mutual friendship and cooperation among its members.

Created on July 17, 1996, CPLP comprises Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal and SAPound o Tome e Principe.

East Timor integrated the community in 2002 shortly after gaining its independence, while Equatorial Guinea became the ninth member of the organisation in 2014.

Source: Angola Press News Agency