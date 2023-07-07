Angola attends preparation meeting on COP28

Angola attended Friday the meeting on preparations of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change – COP28, taking place from 30 November to 12 December 2023 at Expo City, Dubai, ANGOP has learnt.

At the meeting, called “dialogue session between the Diplomatic Missions and the president of COP28 and UAE special envoy for Climate, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber”, Angola was represented by ambassador Júlio Maiato.

The meeting aimed to listen to the countries, as the UAE intends to transform COP28 into a milestone for attracting investments and greater commitment from Governments, the private sector, international organizations and NGOs, within the framework of effecting the energy transition and environmental protection.

The COP28 agenda includes building a strong response to the global balance sheet, climate finance and operationalizing the loss and damage fund, tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, climate adaptation, as well as resilience and climate-based solutions.

Organisers are committed to ensuring a transparent and inclusive process in the run-up to COP28.

The operative meeting aimed to convey to diplomats accredited in this country about the organizational process of the event that will bring together 140 world leaders.

Meanwhile, the Angolan president João Lourenço was invited to participate in the event by the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)