Angola and Mozambique strengthen parliamentary ties

Luanda – Angola and Mozambique agreed this Tuesday, in Luanda, to boost bilateral cooperation in the parliamentary domain and to start a joint fight against corruption.

The information was released by the ambassador of that country accredited in Angola, Osvalda Joana, after a meeting with the speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

According to the diplomat, the two countries, whose relations are historic, must restore human and democratic dignity, fighting the scourge of corruption.

“We are together in this fight, we will continue together and exchange experiences making new laws that meet the challenges of the moment”, he expressed.

The diplomat, who conveyed greetings from the new speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Mozambique, Esperança Bias, to her Angolan counterpart, said it was necessary to ensure that gender equity in both nations gained space and greater respect for the rights of women, children and the elderly.

He informed that the speaker of the Mozambican legislative body reiterated the need to increasingly strengthen diplomatic cooperation and exchange relations with the Angolan Parliament, wishing success to the Angolan people and their leadership.

Source: Angola Press News Agency