Angola and Czech Republic reinforce bilateral cooperation

Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António addressed Monday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, issues related to the reinforcement of cooperation between the two countries, in the most varied domains.

In a telephone conversation, the two officials defended the need to set up a bilateral commission and exchange visits between the two countries, including at the highest level, according to a press note from the Angolan Ministry sent Monday to ANGOP.

The interlocutors considered it a priority for Angola and the Czech Republic to establish strong and effective cooperation in various fields.

Angola established political-diplomatic and cooperation relations with the Czech Republic on January 1, 1993, the date on which the new Czech State was constituted.

On December 1, 1999, the two countries signed a declaration on bilateral relations and, in 2006, the parties signed the memorandum of understanding and the development cooperation programme

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)