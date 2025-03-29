

Anambra: The Anambra State Government, in partnership with Carter Centre, has successfully performed free Hydrocelectomy surgery for 165 patients across the state.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Hydrocelectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a hydrocele, a fluid-filled sac in the scrotum, typically performed when the hydrocele causes pain, discomfort, becomes large, or affects daily activities.





The surgeries, which started on March 18, were performed at three General Hospitals in the state – Enugwu-Ukwu, Umueri, and Ekwulobia. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, told NAN that the initiative aimed to support patients, particularly those in remote communities, by addressing the medical condition known as hydrocele. Obidike reported that the medical team did not record any complication during the surgeries.





He commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and the Carter Centre for their support in bringing the life-changing opportunity to the people of Anambra. The commissioner described hydrocele as a condition characterised by painless swelling in the scrotum, caused by fluid accumulation around the testicle, which impacts a person’s quality of life and self-confidence. “This initiative underscores the expertise of healthcare workers in the state and the importance the current administration places on improving the health sector and addressing pressing medical issues within the state. It has helped restore the confidence of those affected by hydrocele in the state,” he said.





Also speaking, Dr Chinenye Obi, Chief Medical Officer at Umueri General Hospital, said that the hospital was well-equipped for the surgeries and had not recorded any casualties since the programme began. Mr Somadina Nzegwu, a beneficiary from Umuoba-Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area, expressed his gratitude to the state government and the Carter Center for providing free surgery that restored his health. “I spent over N380,000 on a similar procedure three years ago, but it reoccurred. I’m incredibly grateful to the government for coming to my aid, as I cannot afford the surgery this time. We thank Gov. Soludo and the Carter Center for offering the free surgeries and extend our prayers for their ongoing success,” Nzegwu said.

