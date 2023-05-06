Ambassador highlights dissemination of Portuguese language

Angolan ambassador to Namibia Jovelina Imperial highlighted Friday in Windhoek the importance of promoting and internationalising the Portuguese Language in the world, ahead of the 5th of May, World Day of the Portuguese Language.

The diplomat was speaking during an interview on the Breakfast and Desert Programme, on The Namibian Radio, also attended by the ambassadors of Brazil and Portugal.

Jovelina Imperial said that Angola, as President “Pro Tempore” of the CPLP, has been developing activities, aimed at making Portuguese better known and spoken in different spheres of work, mainly in international organisations.

She pointed out, as an example, that more than 100,000 people in Namibia speak Portuguese, and it is one of the preferred languages in Namibian schools.

May 5 was established by UNESCO in 2019, as World Portuguese Language Day.

Portuguese Language is the fourth most spoken in the world.

This year the date is being celebrated under the motto: “Realities, challenges and opportunities in the space of the Portuguese language”.

The Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) is an organisation made up of nine countries.

They are Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and East Timor.

