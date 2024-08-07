Akuh says no cause for alarm regarding wrestling’s medal hopes



Purity Akuh, head coach of Nigeria’s female wrestling team, says there is no cause for alarm regarding Team Nigeria’s medal prospects at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two of the five Nigerian female wrestlers are already out of reckoning for a medal at the Games.

But Akuh told NAN on Wednesday in Paris at the Olympic Games Village that the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) had already done all that was necessary for success.

‘There is no cause for alarm. So far, we are on course. There is nothing to worry about.

‘We did all we needed to do in terms of preparations before the Games,’ he said.

NAN reports that Christianah Ogunsanya on Wednesday crashed out of the women’s freestyle 53 kilogramme event of the wrestling competition at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Ogunsanya lost 1-3 to Khulan Batkhuyag of Mongolia in her round of 16 bout at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, making her the team’s second casualty in the competition.

Blessing Oborududu had ea

rlier failed in Nigeria’s opening quest to win medals in the sport at the Games.

She got to the semi-finals though, but then lost in the bronze medal match.

But Akuh said there was going to be moments of happiness and celebrations very soon.

‘We will soon be having cause to smile. What we are seeing now is normal in sports, whereby what you prepared for may not be what you will see.

‘While we tried as much as possible to take care of all ends, but we cannot say it was going to be a smooth sail all the way.

‘Some things will definitely change, and we are now taking care of that to forestall more losses,’ the coach said.

He assured that the team’s handlers were already working on ensuring that the remaining members of the wrestling group in Team Nigeria end up with medals.

‘Starting from Thursday morning, when Chaimaa Alg Aouissi will face Odunayo Adekuoroye in the women’s freestyle 57kg event at the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris, we are going to see something better.

‘We are determined, and ready, and w

e shall succeed,’ Akuh said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria