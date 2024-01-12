Aiyambo urges caution as robbers target cars at traffic lights



OSHAKATI: The police in the Oshana Region have urged drivers to stay vigilant and help prevent ambushes by robbers at traffic lights.

The Namibian Police Force’s Community Affairs Officer for Oshana, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, told Nampa that during December, they received several reports of criminals robbing or attempting to rob occupants of vehicles while they were waiting at traffic lights.

‘There is a need to sensitise the public in this regard,’ he said.

No arrests have been carried out in connection to these incidents yet and Aiyambo said residents should stay alert so they do not fall victim to the emerging criminal trend.

The officer said motorists should exercise caution by avoiding fully opening their windows and ensuring that the doors of their moving cars are locked. He advised using side mirrors to detect any suspicious movements by potential robbers.

Aiyambo also said he recently received a message from an anonymous road user who was allegedly targeted by robbers, but managed to defend herse

lf.

The attempted robbery took place around 19h30 while the woman was waiting at the traffic lights near the Game Complex in Oshakati. She was targeted by two men but said she managed to stay calm and protect herself.

Source: Namibia Press Agency