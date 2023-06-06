Ai-Media to Launch AI-Powered Automatic Captioning Solution to Asian Market at BroadcastAsia

Ai-Media at BroadcastAsia 2023 in Singapore

SYDNEY, Australia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ai-Media, the leader in technology-driven live captioning, transcription, and translation solutions, is excited to announce its presence at BroadcastAsia in Singapore, where it will unveil its ground-breaking LEXI 3.0 automatic captioning solution to the Asian market.

Previously launched to the North American market at NAB Show 2023, LEXI 3.0 is the new and improved version of Ai-Media’s flagship automatic captioning solution. Powered by AI, LEXI 3.0 is the world’s most accurate and advanced automatic captioning solution, delivering results that rival human captions at a fraction of the cost.

During the BroadcastAsia, Ai-Media will also showcase its comprehensive range of captioning technology that boasts seamless integration with LEXI 3.0. Among the featured products is the new LEXI Viewer, an innovative HD-SDI device that empowers event organizers to effortlessly enhance accessibility by streaming captions to in-venue displays.

Additionally, Ai-Media will highlight its range of captioning encoders that ensure high quality distribution of audio and video via its iCap Cloud Network, the world’s largest, most secure caption delivery network. This includes iCap Alta, the broadcast industry’s leading IP encoder that provides efficient virtualized workflows for MPEG-TS and SMPTE-2110. Ai-Media will also showcase iCap Encode Pro, the HD-SDI encoder trusted by major TV networks worldwide that offers low operational cost & low-latency display.

BroadcastAsia will take place from 7 to 9 June at the Singapore EXPO in Singapore. Attendees can meet the Ai-Media team and discover its range of end-to-end broadcast captioning solutions at booth 6C3-08 in Hall 6.

Ai-Media’s Chief Sales Officer, James Ward said:

We are excited to launch LEXI 3.0 to the APAC market. AI-powered technologies are creating operational efficiencies and cost savings across countless industries and with Lexi 3.0 it is no different. LEXI 3.0 consistently delivers over 98% accuracy, meets all global regulatory requirements, enables customers to increase their reach and has cost savings of around 80% versus human captioning. We’re also able to leverage our decades of broadcast experience to ensure our captioning solutions are interoperable across different workflows, video standards and regions.

About Ai-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, technology company Ai-Media is a global leader in the provision of high-quality live and recorded captioning, transcription, and translation solutions. The company helps the world’s leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies ensure high accuracy, secure and cost-effective captioning via its AI-powered LEXI automatic captioning solution. LEXI captions are delivered to millions of screens worldwide via Ai-Media’s range of captioning encoders and its iCap Cloud Network – the world’s largest, most secure caption delivery network. Globally, Ai-Media delivers 8 million minutes of live and recorded media monthly. Ai-Media trades on the Australian Stock Exchange (AIM). For more information, please visit Ai-Media.tv.

