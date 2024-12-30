Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Addresses Medical Brain Drain with New Hires



ZARIA: The Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) in Zaria has announced the recruitment of 518 healthcare professionals in an effort to combat the ongoing medical brain drain and improve healthcare delivery. This strategic move aims to alleviate the shortage of medical staff caused by the mass migration of healthcare workers abroad, a phenomenon locally referred to as ‘Japa syndrome’.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Prof. Ahmed Umdagas, the Chief Medical Director of ABUTH, disclosed in an interview that the hospital received over 7,500 applications following a recent job advertisement. Despite the overwhelming response, only 518 candidates were approved for recruitment. Prof. Umdagas emphasized that these new hires are expected to join the hospital by the first quarter of 2025, significantly bolstering the facility’s human resources. “We believe that injecting this cohort of staff would greatly strengthen health outcomes in the facility,” he stated.





In addition to addressing staffing shortages, ABUTH has focused on manpower development, having trained 460 staff members locally and overseas to enhance healthcare delivery. Prof. Umdagas highlighted that these training programs, supported by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), aim to improve patient care and will see further enhancements in 2025. The hospital is also actively seeking to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders to further improve health outcomes.





ABUTH is collaborating with the University of Miami, USA, on a research initiative focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer. This initiative will assess 70 patients globally, with ABUTH responsible for evaluating 20 patients, while 10 will be assessed in the Bahamas and the remaining 40 at the University of Miami. This international collaboration aims to advance research and treatment options for ovarian cancer patients worldwide.

