Agora Policy, partners push for local govt. accountability

Agora Policy, an Abuja-based think tank, in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation, has called for enhanced accountability, democracy, and good governance in Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

This was the thrust at a Policy Dialogue on Enthroning Accountability in Local Governance in Nigeria in Abuja.

Mr Waziri Adio, the founder of Agora Policy, stated that local government areas in Nigeria are responsible for resource mobilisation, regulatory functions, and serving as the frontline of security.

He said in spite of these roles, LGAs are the least trusted tier of government, plagued by low public confidence and engagement.

According to him, the 2008 Afrobarometer survey highlighted the decline in trust, with 28 per cent of respondents expressing confidence in LGAs in 2008 compared to only 58 per cent in 2000.

He noted that civic participation had declined, with only 18 per cent of citizens in 2008 feeling involved in local governance.

‘A recent survey found that only 22 per cent of responde

nts believed LGAs used resources effectively, while 89 per cent viewed them as corrupt.

‘The lack of interest in local governance is evident as many citizens are unaware of their councillors’ identities and prefer working at federal or state levels over LGAs.

‘This disinterest contributes to the ineffective functioning of LGAs, which are critical to making Nigeria work optimally.

‘To reform LGAs, accountability is crucial. This involves horizontal, vertical, and diagonal accountability mechanisms, ensuring that representatives serve the people, not themselves’.

Adio called for participatory budgeting, suggesting that Nigeria experiment with direct democracy to enhance citizen involvement and deepen democracy at the local level.

He said that the success of local government reform depended on placing citizens at the centre and making them active participants in governance.

He said by doing so, Nigeria could address the systemic issues of representative democracy and foster a more responsive and effective

local government system.

Mr Kole Shettima, Africa Director, MacArthur Foundation, stated that in Nigeria, the journey towards effective local governance was hindered by a complex interplay of education, policy discourse, and local versus federal dynamics.

He noted that many people perceived local government positions as lucrative, often requiring minimal qualifications compared to federal roles.

‘Moreover, the lack of platforms for policy discussions is a significant hurdle in addressing governance challenges.

‘Unlike in systems like the U.S., where professionals can fluidly transition between roles in academia, consultancy, and government, Nigeria’s policy environment lacks such flexibility.’

He added that the introduction of spaces like the Agora Policy Centre was seen as vital for fostering dialogue and generating ideas to advance policy frontiers.

‘In regions like Lagos, initiatives such as the Community Life Project are making strides by involving local communities in participatory budgeting.

‘The

se efforts aim to enhance transparency and accountability, offering a model for strengthening local governance structures nationwide’.

Shettima said, ‘While the challenges are deep-rooted, there is hope that platforms for policy discussion and community-driven projects can drive positive change in Nigeria’s local governance landscape.’

