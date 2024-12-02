Agency Celebrates Achievement as 171 Communities in Kwali Become Open Defecation-Free.



Abuja: The FCT Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) has commended the efforts of 171 communities in the Kwali Area Council that have achieved Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status. This commendation was made during an event in Abuja celebrating World Toilet Day 2024, in collaboration with UNICEF.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Luke Ulom, the overseeing director of FCT RUWASSA, praised these communities for their dedication to ending open defecation and encouraged them to continue adopting hygienic practices. He highlighted that this milestone showcases the effectiveness of behavioural change driven by consistent sensitisation efforts.

Mrs. Aisha Bakpet from FCT RUWASSA’s Sanitation Department mentioned that these 171 communities reached ODF status after two years of sustained campaigns. She noted the success of the pilot programme in Kwali, which is now set to expand to other area councils within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The programme also included training young people in al

l ten wards of Kwali as Toilet Business Owners to sustain these achievements by constructing toilets and educating their communities on sanitation’s importance.

Mr. Sakiru Otusanya, UNICEF’s WASH Consultant, praised the collaboration between RUWASSA and the people of Kwali, urging residents to maintain their progress in sanitation efforts. Alhaji Abubakar Pai, the Emir of Pai, called for stronger stakeholder involvement to eliminate open defecation, while Abdulaziz Usman, the Emir of Wako, encouraged household heads to prioritize the construction and use of toilets, emphasizing the need for stricter sanitation laws for compliance.

The Etsu of Kwali, Ayedo Luka Nizassan II, expressed gratitude to UNICEF and RUWASSA for their contributions, such as constructing public toilets in schools and health centres. He urged residents to continue their efforts to eradicate open defecation. Mr. Daniel Elisha, Head of Administration for Kwali Area Council, assured the public that sensitisation efforts would be strengthen

ed to ensure lasting progress.

The event concluded with the recognition of Gumbo, Pai, and Kwali Central as the wards with the highest number of certified open defecation-free communities. Signposts were installed in these wards to commemorate the achievement, and committees were established to ensure ongoing progress. This year’s World Toilet Day, themed ‘Toilet: A Place for Peace’, highlighted the critical role of sanitation in promoting healthier communities, a cause underscored by the annual observance established by the UN General Assembly in 2013 to address global sanitation challenges.