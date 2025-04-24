Amsterdam, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Africa Tax Symposium (ATS) returns for its milestone 10th edition, marking a decade of transformative dialogue, learning, and collaboration in the African tax space. From 28 – 30 May 2025, tax professionals from across the continent and beyond will gather in Kigali, Rwanda for this landmark event, under the theme: “Trends in International Taxation: An African Perspective.”

Hosted by IBFD and the Centre for Studies in African Taxation (CSAT), the 10th Africa Tax Symposium promises an exceptional programme featuring world-class experts, thought-provoking sessions, and in-depth analyses of the latest developments in international tax, with a spotlight on their relevance to Africa.

“Reaching the 10th edition of the Africa Tax Symposium is a remarkable milestone – not just for IBFD and CSAT, but for the tax community in Africa. Over the past decade, we’ve seen the Symposium evolve into a trusted platform for critical dialogue, collaboration, and capacity building. ATS 2025 is not only a celebration of our journey so far, but a launchpad for the next chapter in shaping Africa’s tax future with authority, expertise, and shared purpose.” Belema Obuoforibo, Director of the IBFD Knowledge Centre and Chair of CSAT.

The symposium will be preceded by our ‘Navigating Selected Issues in International Taxation and Transfer Pricing’ Masterclass, held on 26 and 27 May, offering an intensive, practice-oriented exploration of this subject. Attendees will benefit from this in-person platform to learn, share and debate the most pressing issues in international taxation and transfer pricing.

Over the years, the ATS has become synonymous with high-level dialogue, peer learning, and a truly pan-African approach to tax policy and administration. Our 10th anniversary event promises to elevate that legacy, offering new opportunities for networking, insight-sharing, and professional development in one of Africa’s most dynamic cities.

Secure your spot and celebrate 10 years of the ATS with us. Visit https://www.ibfd.org/events/10th-africa-tax-symposium for more information and to register.

Be part of the legacy. Be part of the future. Join us in Kigali.

