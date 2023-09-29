African handball: Petro start championship with win

Petro de Luanda beat, on Thursday, the FAP team from Cameroon, by 42-22, in a game related to the inaugural round of Group-B of the African Champion Clubs’ Cup in senior women’s handball, starting the event in the best possible way.

1.º de Agosto, another Angolan representative, enter the scene this Friday against Nziko from Cameroon, in a competition that takes place in the Republic of Cango Brazzaville.

The “military” team (1º de Agosto), defending champions, are looking to win their 8th trophy, while Petro de Luanda are vying for their twentieth cup.

The race, which has been contested since 1979, took a break in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last edition in Hammamet (Tunisia), the Angolan final ended in favour of the “military”, by 29 – 24.

1.º de Agosto are part of group A where they will face Congo’s Grain de, Nziko from Cameroon and Al Ahly from Egypt.

Petro de Luanda are in group (B) with FAP from Cameroon, Bandama from Côte d’Ivoire and DGSP from Congo.

