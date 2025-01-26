Africa Energy Summit: A Defining Moment for Mission 300



Dar es Salaam: Energy poverty remains one of Africa’s greatest challenges, with nearly 600 million people across the continent lacking reliable access to electricity. This lack of energy access hinders progress in education, healthcare, gender equality, and economic development.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Kevin Kariuki, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth at the African Development Bank Group, emphasized the critical role of energy in development. He stated, “Energy is the engine of development, without affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity, Africa cannot achieve its developmental aspirations or secure its rightful place in the global economy.” He further highlighted that energy access is vital for economic transformation, opening doors to education, healthcare, and income generation, and fostering gender equality by reducing the time women spend on labor-intensive tasks.





In response to this pressing need, the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group, along with key partners, have launched Mission 300. This ambitious initiative aims to deliver electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030. A crucial milestone in this effort is the Africa Energy Summit, taking place in Dar es Salaam from January 27 to January 28.





Kariuki noted the challenges ahead, pointing out that at the current pace of electrification and with Africa’s rapid population growth, the number of people living without access to electricity could remain largely unchanged. He stressed that action is imperative, and Mission 300 provides a roadmap to achieve universal energy access by 2030, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 7 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.





Mission 300 seeks to invest in new and rehabilitated generation capacity, transmission systems, and distribution grids to build robust and reliable power systems. Reforms in the energy sector will ensure affordability and sustainability of electricity services, while partnerships with the private sector will help mobilize the necessary funding.





Kariuki also explained that Mission 300 will prioritize mini-grids and standalone solar home systems to provide electricity to underserved regions and communities, especially in fragile and remote areas where extending the interconnected grid is impracticable. These Distributed Renewable Energy (DRE) solutions are amenable to easy and speedy rollout, cost-effective, modular, and sustainable, ensuring that no community is left behind in the Mission 300 journey. DRE solutions are projected to account for more than 50 percent of new connections by 2030.





The summit will convene Heads of State, international organizations, energy experts, and private sector leaders to devise strategies for achieving universal energy access. Key outcomes of the summit include the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, a commitment to reforms and actions necessary for the success of Mission 300. This includes 12 country energy compacts detailing country-specific action plans, renewable energy solutions, and private sector involvement.





The key objectives of Mission 300 focus on capacity building, investment in generation capacity, transmission systems, and distribution grids to create affordable and sustainable electricity services. It also involves the deployment of mini-grids and solar home systems to reach underserved regions, enlisting new partners, and mobilizing financial resources to support the mission. Mission 300 aims to leverage Africa’s vast renewable energy resources amidst declining costs of renewable technologies.





Kariuki concluded, “Africa’s path to universal energy access is challenging, but it is also filled with unprecedented opportunities. With determination, innovation, and collaboration, we can transform Africa’s energy landscape and make history.” The Africa Energy Summit is poised to be a transformative event, paving the way for Mission 300’s success, and calls for strong support from governments, development partners, the private sector, and civil society to create a brighter, more sustainable future for millions of Africans.

