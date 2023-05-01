Afreximbank bags 7 awards at capital markets Africa awards

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has bagged seven awards at the Bonds, Loans and ESG Capital Markets Africa Awards 2023 across the transactional and house categories.

This is contained in a statement issued by Afreximbank’s Media Contact, Amadou Sall, in Abuja on Saturday.

Sall said Afreximbank’s success at the awards reflected the bank’s increasingly well-established leadership position in the loan and debt capital markets on the continent across the main industry sectors.

He said the 8th Annual Bonds, Loans and ESG Capital Markets Africa Awards recognises and seeks to showcase the most innovative and groundbreaking deals from sovereign, corporate and financial institution issuers and borrowers.

Sall said candidates were nominated by a wide selection of parties, which includes other banks and their clients.

According to him, the awards reflect the culmination of an exhaustive selection process that tests Africa’s most pioneering transactions and market actors.

Sall said under the transactional category, the bank won awards for the following deals:

“Agency Bond Deal of the Year: Bank of Industry 750 million euros (in which Afreximbank acted as a Bookrunner).

“Oil and Gas Deal of the Year: Sonangol 1.3 billion dollars (in which Afreximbank acted as Joint Coordinator, Co-MLA and Co-Bookrunner).

He said the bank also won the “Project Loan of the Year: Canal Sugar 750 million dollars (in which Afreximbank also acted as Co-MLA)

Sall said others included “Export Finance Deal of the Year: Project Gleam / MoF Angola Rural Electrification 1.3 billion euros (in which Afreximbank acted as MLA of the commercial tranche).

“Power Finance Deal of the Year: Project Gleam / MoF Angola Rural Electrification 1.3 billion euros (in which Afreximbank acted as MLA of the commercial tranche).”

He said under the house category, the bank won awards for Sovereign, Supra, and Agency Debt House of the Year and Project Sponsor of the Year: NNPC.

“The award was in recognition of Afreximbank’s leading role in providing debt solutions to sovereigns, state-owned enterprises, central banks, and other government-owned financial institutions over the last year.”

Sall said importantly, the awards constituted an appropriate platform for Afreximbank to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of its clients and partners.

“”Also to celebrate the outstanding contributions of a coalition of individuals and institutions working to advance the economic development of the African continent.”

He said the awards, launched in 2015, continued to play a significant role in promoting the importance and sophistication of Africa’s financial services sector and its pivotal role in accelerating economic development on the continent.

“These awards have made a substantial contribution to the increasingly positive and prestigious status of Africa’s financial markets, as well as their vast untapped potential.

“The awards achieve this by highlighting the achievements of African financial institutions, corporate entities, and individuals.”

The statement quoted Denys Denya, Executive Vice-President, Finance, Administration and Banking Services, as saying “we are pleased to receive these awards.

“We are also grateful that Afreximbank’s strategic work in financial markets is being recognised even beyond the continent of Africa.”

Denya said the awards constituted an important validation of the bank’s interventions in financing, promoting, and facilitating trade and its ever-broadening work to facilitate sustainable economic growth and development in Africa.

“We appreciate the support and trust of our partners and clients, and we will continue to collaborate with them to drive Trade and Investment in Africa.”

Source: News Agency of Nigeria