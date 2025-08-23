

Lagos: The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared its commitment to prioritizing youth and women by ensuring that 50 percent of elective and appointive positions are allocated to these groups. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the National Secretary of the party, emphasized this during an event in Lagos where members from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and others were welcomed into the ADC fold.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Aregbesola, who is a former Osun governor and Minister of Interior, delivered a speech titled ‘When Good People Unite, Nigerians Win.’ He described the ADC as the party for the youth and one committed to rescuing Nigeria. He highlighted the ADC constitution’s guarantee of strong representation for youth and women, underscoring the importance of inclusive leadership for Nigeria’s future.





Aregbesola pointed out that the country is currently facing challenges and uncertainties, urging Nigerians to rise above partisanship and chart a new path forward. He stressed that the focus of politics and governance must remain on the people for any administration to maintain its relevance. He warned that no government could survive without prioritizing citizens’ welfare and meeting their basic needs.





He further explained that the ADC’s pledge of 50 percent inclusion is not tokenism but a recognition that Nigeria’s future depends on empowering the underrepresented. The party reserves 35 percent of positions for women and another 35 percent for youth, ensuring a minimum of 50 percent inclusive representation. Aregbesola stated that ADC is not controlled by a single individual but is a collective of patriotic citizens aiming to rebuild the nation.





Aregbesola cautioned that any form of government failing to serve the people would eventually lose legitimacy and collapse. He emphasized the urgency of ADC’s mission, encouraging members to act decisively to save the country. He advised new members that ADC’s goal is to build a nation that future generations would be proud to inherit, emphasizing grassroots development and the avoidance of unnecessary conflicts.





Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu, a PDP Board of Trustees member, led a group of defectors and described the movement as signaling a new era of progressive politics. He emphasized the gathering as a convergence of shared values and ideas aimed at national transformation, with a focus on mobilizing grassroots participation and providing trustworthy leadership.





Dr. Segun Osho, representing Labour Party members, noted that their movement to ADC was essential to rescue Nigeria. ADC Chieftain, Sen. Kolawole Ogunwale, urged members to demonstrate unity and commitment to the party’s success, stressing the importance of active participation over mere verbal support.





The event, covered by NAN, reported that the defectors included notable figures such as former Lagos PDP Chairmen, Chief Muritala Ashorobi, Captain Tunji Shelle, and others. ADC Lagos Chairman, Mr. George Ashiru, presented the party’s flag, logo, and statement of purpose to Ogunkelu, outlining ADC as a credible alternative and urging unity among members.





The event saw attendance from ADC national leaders and South-West state chairmen, marking a significant moment for the party’s expansion and commitment to inclusive governance.

