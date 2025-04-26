

Yola: The Adamawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ADPHCDA) has launched a polio vaccination campaign targeting no fewer than 1.4 million children, with support from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Speaking at the 2025 National Immunisation Day celebration in Malkohi, Yola South LGA, the State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, emphasized the aim of the exercise is to protect the lives and future of children.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Fintiri, represented by Mr Ibrahim Mijinyawa, Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, stated that healthcare is a priority for his administration. He urged traditional leaders to motivate parents and caregivers to present their children for vaccination during the campaign to eradicate polio from the state. Fintiri also called on all stakeholders to collaborate to ensure the campaign’s success.





In her address, UNICEF Chief of the Bauchi Field Office, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, appealed to parents and caregivers to seize this opportunity to eradicate polio. She noted that UNICEF is working closely with the state government to enhance the wellbeing of children in the state and nationally. Dr Rafique assured that the vaccine is safe and effective, urging support and acceptance from the community.





Dr Yusuf Abdulkareem, Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Adamawa, encouraged parents to take every immunisation exercise seriously to strengthen the immunity of children, who are the future leaders. He also urged the government to intensify efforts against malaria in the state.





Alhaji Zubairu Mustapha, District Head of Yola South LGA, expressed appreciation for the contributions of health sector partners and pledged full loyalty to the state government’s efforts to improve healthcare. He promised to enhance efforts in sensitising their subjects towards promoting the wellbeing of their children.

