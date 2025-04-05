

Yola: Adamawa Government has unveiled the distribution of teaching and learning materials to public primary schools across the state for the 2024/2025 academic session. Speaking at the distribution in Yola, Hajiya Lami Fintiri, wife of the state governor, said the distribution marked the commencement of Phase II of the state-funded education support initiative.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Fintiri emphasized the significance of education as a tool for unlocking the potential of children and urged all stakeholders to intensify their efforts in nurturing the future of the children. She highlighted the collective responsibility to utilize these educational tools effectively to build a better future for the next generation. Fintiri also expressed her gratitude to the leadership of the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB) for their persistent efforts in advancing education in the state and urged them to ensure the fair distribution of the materials.





Dr. Murtala Babayi, the Executive Chairman of ADSUBEB, detailed that the materials distributed include 26,088 cartons of white chalk, 76,830 Lesson Plan notebooks, 73,079 teachers’ diaries, 85,480 class attendance registers, and 55,556 dusters. He stated that all these were provided free of charge to the beneficiaries. Babayi noted that this initiative is a critical step in equipping teachers and learners with essential tools, reflecting a firm commitment to quality education and sustainability. He emphasized the role of these materials in enhancing learning outcomes and the overall classroom experience.





The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the first batch of the distribution exercise was conducted on Nov. 6, 2024.

